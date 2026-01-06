Midday Report: January 06, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The City and Borough of Juneau has issued an avalanche alert, telling residents in the Mount Juneau slide path to be prepared. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski struck a note of skepticism in her reaction to Saturday’s military operation ousting Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro. And great Egrets landed in Unalaska for the first time in recorded history.