KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 06, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 6, 2026 at 1:05 PM AKST
(Photo courtesy Matt Gerrits)
This great egret was first spotted wading in Petersburg’s Blind Slough on Dec. 5.

On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The City and Borough of Juneau has issued an avalanche alert, telling residents in the Mount Juneau slide path to be prepared. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski struck a note of skepticism in her reaction to Saturday’s military operation ousting Venezuelan leader Nicholas Maduro. And great Egrets landed in Unalaska for the first time in recorded history.

Terry Haines
Latest Episodes