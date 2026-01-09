© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 09, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 9, 2026 at 1:13 PM AKST
Two bull caribou of the Western Arctic Caribou Herd swim across the Kobuk River during fall 2011 migration in Kobuk Valley National Park. The herd, which peaked at 490,000 in 2003, is now down to a population of 121,000, according to the most recent census.
(Photo by Kyle Joly/National Park Service)
Two bull caribou of the Western Arctic Caribou Herd swim across the Kobuk River during fall 2011 migration in Kobuk Valley National Park. The herd, which peaked at 490,000 in 2003, is now down to a population of 121,000, according to the most recent census.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Alaska’s U.S. senators split yesterday on legislation requiring President Trump to get the approval of Congress before taking new military action in Venezuela. Several caribou herds in Alaska’s Arctic are on the decline. And the Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race has been postponed due to extreme cold weather conditions.

