Midday Report: January 09, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Alaska’s U.S. senators split yesterday on legislation requiring President Trump to get the approval of Congress before taking new military action in Venezuela. Several caribou herds in Alaska’s Arctic are on the decline. And the Bogus Creek 150 sled dog race has been postponed due to extreme cold weather conditions.