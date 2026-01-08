Midday Report: January 08, 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A winter storm earlier this week dropped a record-breaking amount of snow on Anchorage. Homer residents gathered downtown at WKFL Park on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol five years ago. And avalanche professionals are now warning residents of Southeast Alaska to stay out of risky terrain until conditions improve.