Midday Report: January 08, 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 8, 2026 at 12:42 PM AKST
(Photo by Clarise Larson/KTOO)
An operator scoops snow in downtown Juneau on Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


A winter storm earlier this week dropped a record-breaking amount of snow on Anchorage. Homer residents gathered downtown at WKFL Park on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol five years ago. And avalanche professionals are now warning residents of Southeast Alaska to stay out of risky terrain until conditions improve.

Latest Episodes