Midday Report: January 02, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Many Bristol Bay residents came out in opposition to the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s intention to sell one of two buildings at its Bristol Bay Campus. The Sitka Assembly is looking to address an ongoing problem in Sitka: bears breaking into trash cans. But how the body will go about it is still up in the air. And an Alaska caribou herd may be approaching a "point of no return."