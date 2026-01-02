© 2026

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: January 02, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:51 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Many Bristol Bay residents came out in opposition to the University of Alaska Fairbanks’s intention to sell one of two buildings at its Bristol Bay Campus. The Sitka Assembly is looking to address an ongoing problem in Sitka: bears breaking into trash cans. But how the body will go about it is still up in the air. And an Alaska caribou herd may be approaching a "point of no return."

Latest Episodes