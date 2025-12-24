Midday Report: December 24, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Matanuska-Susitna Borough must repay nearly $6 million to the federal government for the defunct Knik Arm ferry project. Advocates say an Anchorage-based permanent supportive housing program has proven its effectiveness after five years in operation. And celebrations around the state!