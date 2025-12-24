© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 24, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 24, 2025 at 12:52 PM AKST
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The Matanuska-Susitna Borough must repay nearly $6 million to the federal government for the defunct Knik Arm ferry project. Advocates say an Anchorage-based permanent supportive housing program has proven its effectiveness after five years in operation. And celebrations around the state!

