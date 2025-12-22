© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 22, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 22, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKST
The company behind the Donlin prospect in Western Alaska says it contains gold worth more than $100 billion.
(Novagold Resources photo)
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


A federal grand jury has indicted two Alaska State Troopers shown on body-camera video beating, tasing and pepper-spraying a Kenai man in a case of mistaken identity. Representatives of the proposed Donlin Gold mine recently offered a status update on the project to the Bethel City Council. And Kodiak couple faces possible deportation due to error by the state.

