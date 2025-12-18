© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 18, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 18, 2025 at 12:52 PM AKST
Community members watch a showing of “Tide and Table” during its premiere in Petersburg on Dec. 5-6.
(Screenshot from Two Doors Down Productions Instagram)
Community members watch a showing of “Tide and Table” during its premiere in Petersburg on Dec. 5-6.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:



Fairbanks police are looking for a suspect who allegedly shot and wounded a person Monday night at a Fairbanks Safeway store. Local showings for a documentary about Petersburg doubled as a fundraising opportunity for the community’s struggling nonprofit movie theater. And Tribes in Southeast have banded together.

Terry Haines
