Alaska Fisheries Report

The Alaska Fisheries Report 26 June 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 26, 2025 at 12:42 PM AKDT


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Regional Fishery Management Councils have been tasked with recommending ways to made fisheries more productive. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has closed the Ninilchik River to sportfishing. KFSK's Hannah Weaver reports on a partnership between a hatchery and a hydroelectric powerplant, and on a flare disposal program. And KUCB's Theo Greenly tells of lean times for the North Pacific Fishery Management Council.

