Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 21 August 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:16 PM AKDT
A sea otter floats on its back.
(Photo by Theresa Soley/KTOO)
A sea otter floats on its back.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KUCB's Theo Greenly reports on Bryce Edgmon's dire warning for fishing communities, Avery Ellfeldt tells of an outcry to control Southeast sea otters, from the studio of KHNS, and sport fishing for sockeye was stellar on the Kenai River, according to KDLL"s Hunter Morrison.

Terry Haines
