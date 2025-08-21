Alaska Fisheries Report 21 August 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KUCB's Theo Greenly reports on Bryce Edgmon's dire warning for fishing communities, Avery Ellfeldt tells of an outcry to control Southeast sea otters, from the studio of KHNS, and sport fishing for sockeye was stellar on the Kenai River, according to KDLL"s Hunter Morrison.