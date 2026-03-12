© 2026

Alaska Fisheries Report 12 March 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 12, 2026 at 10:20 AM AKDT
Yelloweye Rockfish
(Alaska Department of Fish and Game)
Yelloweye Rockfish


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KCAW's Hope McKinney reports on a trio of allegedly intentional boat sinkings, the Aleutians East Borough has filed a complaint against a Board of Fisheries member, story from Theo Greenly of KUCB, a crabber has died after falling overboard, as reported by KUCB's Maggie Nelson, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is restricting sport fishing for king salmon and rockfish. Rockfish identification guide:
https://www.adfg.alaska.gov/static/regulations/fishregulations/PDFs/SpeciesID/rockfish_id.pdf

