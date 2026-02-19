© 2026

Alaska Fisheries Report 19 February 2026

By Terry Haines
Published February 19, 2026 at 9:17 AM AKST
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council has voted to adopt chum salmon bycatch measures on Bering Sea pollock, as reported by the Alaska Desk's Alena Naiden, and KUCB's Theo Greenly looks at the CDQ groups in the middle. Plus KMXT's Davis Hovey has some good news for Kodiak's cod fishermen.

Terry Haines
