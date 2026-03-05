© 2026

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 05 March 2026

By Terry Haines
Published March 5, 2026 at 9:15 AM AKST
Fritz Charles’ family picks a chinook salmon from the net.
(Photo courtesy of Sharon F. Charles)
Fritz Charles’ family picks a chinook salmon from the net.

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

KYUK's Evan Erickson reports on restricted salmon fishing in Area M to avoid Yukon-bound chums, Hunter Morrison on extending the Southeast shrimp closure to sport and subsistence, courtesy of KRBD, and KMXT's own Davis Hovey on a new producer of seed kelp in Kodiak.

Tags
Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes