Alaska Fisheries Report 05 March 2026

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KYUK's Evan Erickson reports on restricted salmon fishing in Area M to avoid Yukon-bound chums, Hunter Morrison on extending the Southeast shrimp closure to sport and subsistence, courtesy of KRBD, and KMXT's own Davis Hovey on a new producer of seed kelp in Kodiak.