Alaska Fisheries Report 14 August 2025

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLG's Kendra Hannah provides a two-way with economist Gunnar Knapp on processors pulling out of Bristol Bay, Hannah Weaver of KFSK reports on a Petersburg hydroelectric plant that's trying to share water with a hatchery, and Alaska Public Media's Eric Stone on Metlakatla's fight for extended fishing rights.