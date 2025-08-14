© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 14 August 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 14, 2025 at 12:54 PM AKDT

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KDLG's Kendra Hannah provides a two-way with economist Gunnar Knapp on processors pulling out of Bristol Bay, Hannah Weaver of KFSK reports on a Petersburg hydroelectric plant that's trying to share water with a hatchery, and Alaska Public Media's Eric Stone on Metlakatla's fight for extended fishing rights.



Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
