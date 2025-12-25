Alaska Fisheries Report 25 December 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Merry Christmas! In this retro show we listen back at Theo Greenly's report for KUAC and the Alaska Desk on chum salmon bycatch in Bering Sea pollock, Desiree Hagen's report on sheefish for KOTZ, and Ben Townsend's visit to Salmon Lake for KNOM.