Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 25 December 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 25, 2025 at 9:17 AM AKST
Siikauraq Martha Whiting ice fishing for Sheefish.
(Katrina Liebich/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
Siikauraq Martha Whiting ice fishing for Sheefish.



This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:

Merry Christmas!
In this retro show we listen back at Theo Greenly's report for KUAC and the Alaska Desk on chum salmon bycatch in Bering Sea pollock, Desiree Hagen's report on sheefish for KOTZ, and Ben Townsend's visit to Salmon Lake for KNOM.

Alaska Fisheries Report
