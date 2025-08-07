© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 07 August 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 7, 2025 at 11:31 AM AKDT
Fish wheel, a primary means of catching Chinook salmon in the middle section of the Yukon River
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KHNS's Avery Ellfeldt has a story on a new insurance option for Alaska fishermen, king salmon sport fishing for out-of-state residents is back on, according to Olivia Rose of KFSK, Evan Erickson reports on a new policy brief about crashing Yukon salmon stocks for KYUK, and a Kodiak fisherman has been fined over a million dollars for persistently pumping bilge water overboard, story by KMXT's Davis Hovey.



