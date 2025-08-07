Alaska Fisheries Report 07 August 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: KHNS's Avery Ellfeldt has a story on a new insurance option for Alaska fishermen, king salmon sport fishing for out-of-state residents is back on, according to Olivia Rose of KFSK, Evan Erickson reports on a new policy brief about crashing Yukon salmon stocks for KYUK, and a Kodiak fisherman has been fined over a million dollars for persistently pumping bilge water overboard, story by KMXT's Davis Hovey.