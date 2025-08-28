© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 28 August 2025

By Terry Haines
Published August 28, 2025 at 9:20 AM AKDT
Trout Unlimited
Resurrection Creek in the Chugach National Forest


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Seaweed could be is the secret ingredient in cement, according to Bellamy Pailthorp of KNKX, Wali Rana reports on the new processor in Savoonga courtesy of KNOM, and Resurrection Creek is nearly restored, story by KDLL's Hunter Morrison.

