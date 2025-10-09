© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 09 Oct 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 9, 2025 at 9:16 AM AKDT
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


The Petersburg Borough Assembly is calling for help controlling sea otters, story by KFSK's Taylor Heckert, Hunter Morrison of KRBD reports a Ketchikan man has pleaded guilty to charges of theft and illegal fishing, and Alaska Beacon's Yereth Rosen reports that things look rosier for Bering Sea crab stocks, for now.

Terry Haines
