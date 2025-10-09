Alaska Fisheries Report 09 Oct 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
The Petersburg Borough Assembly is calling for help controlling sea otters, story by KFSK's Taylor Heckert, Hunter Morrison of KRBD reports a Ketchikan man has pleaded guilty to charges of theft and illegal fishing, and Alaska Beacon's Yereth Rosen reports that things look rosier for Bering Sea crab stocks, for now.