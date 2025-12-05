© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 04 December 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 5, 2025 at 8:44 AM AKST
Pacific halibut.
(Alaska Department of Fish and Game)
Pacific halibut.

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


Alaska Public Media's Casey Grove talks to fisheries reporter Hal Bernton about warm oceans and flawed models in the halibut fishery, and Maggie Nelson reports that harvestable pollock was left in the ocean in the Bering Sea "B" season, courtesy of KUCB.

