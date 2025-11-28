Alaska Fisheries Report 27 November 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
KUCB's Theo Greenly reports that crabbers are finally starting to get relief money, Southeast Alaska's first red king crab fishery in eight years is underway, according to KFSK's Olivia Rose, and Cook Inlet had a good sockeye season, story by KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara.