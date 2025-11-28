© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 27 November 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 28, 2025 at 1:08 PM AKST
Close up of a red king crab in a tote near Petersburg, September 2025.
(Angela Denning/Coast Alaska)
Close up of a red king crab in a tote near Petersburg, September 2025.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


KUCB's Theo Greenly reports that crabbers are finally starting to get relief money, Southeast Alaska's first red king crab fishery in eight years is underway, according to KFSK's Olivia Rose, and Cook Inlet had a good sockeye season, story by KDLL's Ashlyn O'Hara.

Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes