Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report 08 January 2026

By Terry Haines
Published January 8, 2026 at 1:12 PM AKST
Sitka Conservation Society and Shee Atiká staff pose with donated sockeye salmon from Shee Atiká
(Sitka Conservation Society)
Sitka Conservation Society and Shee Atiká staff pose with donated sockeye salmon from Shee Atiká

This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


Jill Fratis reports on the rescue of nine fishermen from their grounded vessel for KNBA, KMXT's Davis Hovey on cod quota based on obsolete numbers, and Sitka's Fish to Schools program is in the spotlight, courtesy of KCAW's Ryan Cotter.

