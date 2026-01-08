Alaska Fisheries Report 08 January 2026

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Jill Fratis reports on the rescue of nine fishermen from their grounded vessel for KNBA, KMXT's Davis Hovey on cod quota based on obsolete numbers, and Sitka's Fish to Schools program is in the spotlight, courtesy of KCAW's Ryan Cotter.