Alaska Fisheries Report 16 Oct 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:08 PM AKDT
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


Davis Hovey reports that an advisory on shellfish around Kodiak has been lifted, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council got some work done at its latest meeting despite the federal shutdown, but according to the Alaska Beacon the shutdown is creating uncertainty for some major Alaska fisheries.

