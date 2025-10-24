Alaska Fisheries Report 23 Oct 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Hunter Morrison reports on a kelp seed hatchery, Alena Naiden of KNBA about a push for co-management of subsistence resources at the Alaska Federation of Native Convention, and Fish and Game will not open tanner crab fishing in Kodiak, Chignik, and the Peninsula for 2026.