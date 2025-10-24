© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alaska Fisheries Report
Alaska Fisheries Report

Alaska Fisheries Report 23 Oct 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 24, 2025 at 1:08 PM AKDT
Young kelp plants grow inside water tanks at Premium Aquatics’ hatchery in Ketchikan.
(Hunter Morrison/KRBD)
Young kelp plants grow inside water tanks at Premium Aquatics’ hatchery in Ketchikan.


This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:


Hunter Morrison reports on a kelp seed hatchery, Alena Naiden of KNBA about a push for co-management of subsistence resources at the Alaska Federation of Native Convention, and Fish and Game will not open tanner crab fishing in Kodiak, Chignik, and the Peninsula for 2026.

Tags
Alaska Fisheries Report Alaska Fisheries Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes