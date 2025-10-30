Alaska Fisheries Report 30 Oct 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
This week on The Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines:
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua discuss the recent meeting of the United Fishermen of Alaska in Kodiak, Olivia Rose of KFSK reports on the first red king crab fishery in eight years in Southeast Alaska, and the sport fish survey is about to hit mailboxes.