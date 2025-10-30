© 2025

Alaska Fisheries Report 30 Oct 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:31 AM AKDT
Red king crab in a tote near Petersburg, September 2025.
(Angela Denning/Coast Alaska)
Davis Hovey and Brian Venua discuss the recent meeting of the United Fishermen of Alaska in Kodiak, Olivia Rose of KFSK reports on the first red king crab fishery in eight years in Southeast Alaska, and the sport fish survey is about to hit mailboxes.

