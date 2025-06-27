Midday Report June 27, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed a bill that would have sharply limited payday loans in Alaska. Wildfires have been threatening neighborhoods on the fringes of Fairbanks since late last week. And a mandate to sell millions of acres of public land was struck from the Republican budget reconciliation bill that’s moving through the U.S. Senate.