Midday Report June 27, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 27, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKDT
June 27, 2025 map of the Himalaya Road and Washington Creek fires.
Alaska Wildland Fire Information
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Gov. Mike Dunleavy has vetoed a bill that would have sharply limited payday loans in Alaska. Wildfires have been threatening neighborhoods on the fringes of Fairbanks since late last week. And a mandate to sell millions of acres of public land was struck from the Republican budget reconciliation bill that’s moving through the U.S. Senate.

