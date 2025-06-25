© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 25, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 25, 2025 at 12:49 PM AKDT
The Himalaya Fire near Fairbanks on June 22, 2025.
Alaska Division of Forestry & Fire Protection
The Himalaya Fire near Fairbanks on June 22, 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
Cold and rainy weather has slowed wildfires raging in Interior Alaska since late last week. Advocates say proposed changes to the SNAP food assistance program under the the “One Big Beautiful Bill” would create food insecurity in Alaska. And businesses are in the dark about new regulations, shortly before they become law.

