Midday Report June 25, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Cold and rainy weather has slowed wildfires raging in Interior Alaska since late last week. Advocates say proposed changes to the SNAP food assistance program under the the “One Big Beautiful Bill” would create food insecurity in Alaska. And businesses are in the dark about new regulations, shortly before they become law.