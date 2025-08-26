© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: August 26, 2025

By Brian Venua
Published August 26, 2025 at 12:47 PM AKDT
A sign outside of the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma, Washington, where Fairbanks resident Atcharee Buntow is currently detained.

In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua:
People in Fairbanks are expressing concern about federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the city. Two Anchorage residents face federal charges alleging they used a Spenard hotel to distribute illegal drugs. And Unalaska's primary clinic is the first level 5 trauma center in the state.

