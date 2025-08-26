Midday Report: August 26, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
In today's Midday Report with host Brian Venua: People in Fairbanks are expressing concern about federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the city. Two Anchorage residents face federal charges alleging they used a Spenard hotel to distribute illegal drugs. And Unalaska's primary clinic is the first level 5 trauma center in the state.
Born and raised in Dillingham, Brian Venua graduated from Gonzaga University before ultimately returning to Alaska. He moved to Kodiak and joined KMXT in 2022. Venua has since won awards for the newsroom as both a writer and photojournalist, with work focused on strengthening community, breaking down complex topics, and sharing stories of and for the people of the Kodiak Archipelago.<br/><br/>Contact him at brian@kmxt.org