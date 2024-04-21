The Long Haul
Produced in the studios of KMXT 100.1fm in partnership with Kodiak History Museum, The Long Haul looks at the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Kodiak on a personal level. Hosts Mike Wall and Lynn Walker talk with guests about where we’ve been, what we’ve experienced, and where we go from here.
Latest Episodes
Hosts Mike Wall and Lynn Walker talk with guests Mike Murray of Safeway and Dan Rohrer of Subway about the impact COVID has had on their lives, their businesses, and supply chain issues – what’s happening now and what’s coming next.
Hosts Mike Wall and Lynn Walker talk with guests City of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson; Amy Corder, Incident Management Commander for Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center; Dr. Shana Theobald; and Dr. Evan Jones about how COVID-19 has changed their lives, the way their businesses operate, and what they see ahead for the island in terms …