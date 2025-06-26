Midday Report June 26, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines: U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke out Wednesday against President Trump’s plan to claw back $9.4 billion Congress appropriated for public broadcasting and global health programs. The Bear Creek Fire near Healy is one of the largest and most destructive fires in the state this summer. And military helicopters have been spotted buzzing communities across western Alaska this week.