© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

LINK: FCC Online Public File for KMXT
LINK: FCC Online Public File for KODK
LINK: FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report June 26, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published June 26, 2025 at 1:03 PM AKDT
A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2025.
Senior Airman Johnny Diaz/U.S. Air Force/DVIDS
A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter takes off at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 21, 2025.


On today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski spoke out Wednesday against President Trump’s plan to claw back $9.4 billion Congress appropriated for public broadcasting and global health
programs. The Bear Creek Fire near Healy is one of the largest and most destructive fires in the state this summer. And military helicopters have been spotted buzzing communities across western Alaska this week.

Tags
Midday Report KMXT Midday Report
Terry Haines
See stories by Terry Haines
Latest Episodes