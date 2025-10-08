© 2025

Midday Report: October 08, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 8, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKDT
A functioning ice cellar in Utqiagvik, Alaska.
(Mike Brubaker/Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium/The Associated Press)
A functioning ice cellar in Utqiagvik, Alaska.

In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The state of Alaska is studying the possibility of building a road that would connect Juneau, Haines and Skagway. Indigenous peoples in the Arctic are reimagining the future of ice cellars. And a Washington state jury awarded nearly $17 million to the family of a man who died in a 2019 airplane crash on Unalaska’s runway.

