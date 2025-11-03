© 2025

Midday Report: November 03, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 3, 2025 at 12:43 PM AKST
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


State officials say there are no longer evacuees from Western Alaska staying at mass shelters in Anchorage. The nearly 70,000 Alaskans who depend on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps, are still waiting for their November benefits to hit their accounts. And Mary Peltola, is about even in a head-to-head match with Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, a new poll shows.


