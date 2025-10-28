Midday Report: October 28, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline project picked up another nonbinding agreement last week. Sen. Lisa Murkowski took to the Senate floor yesterday to call on her fellow senators to put away the partisan rhetoric and end the government shutdown. And the City and Borough of Wrangell is pausing work at a housing project after archaeologists confirmed artifacts at the site.