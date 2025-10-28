© 2025

Midday Report: October 28, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 28, 2025 at 12:55 PM AKDT
Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media Sen. Lisa Murkowski at the U.S. Capitol in 2023.
Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media
Sen. Lisa Murkowski at the U.S. Capitol in 2023.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

The proposed Alaska natural gas pipeline project picked up another nonbinding agreement last week. Sen. Lisa Murkowski took to the Senate floor yesterday to call on her fellow senators to put away the partisan rhetoric and end the government shutdown.
And the City and Borough of Wrangell is pausing work at a housing project after archaeologists confirmed artifacts at the site.

Terry Haines
