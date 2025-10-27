© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 27, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 27, 2025 at 12:52 PM AKDT
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

For some Ketchikan residents, Diaz Cafe is more than just a Filipino restaurant – it’s a gathering place that blends culture and community. A fix for a rockslide that has been threatening Skagway’s busiest cruise ship dock won't be cheap. And the Trump administration is again advancing the Ambler Road project in Northwest Alaska.


