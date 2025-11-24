© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 24, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:41 PM AKST
95-foot-long Black Gold Transport trucks haul ore excavated from the Monh Choh gold mine near Tetlin.
(Kinross Alaska)
95-foot-long Black Gold Transport trucks haul ore excavated from the Monh Choh gold mine near Tetlin.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is looking into two incidents shots fired at two ore-hauling trucks late last week near Fairbanks. Alaska’s state government is increasingly failing to keep up with requirements in state and federal law according to the state’s nonpartisan auditor. And it’s the time of year when winter weather traps pollution in many Interior Alaska communities.

Terry Haines
