Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report: December 12, 2025

By Davis Hovey
Published December 12, 2025 at 1:06 PM AKST
Biologist Daniel Smith counts Aleutian terns in the distance.
Biologist Daniel Smith counts Aleutian terns in the distance.

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, a recap of the NPFMC decision on Bering Sea pollock quota, the latest update on a relief fund for Western Alaska's recovery after Typhoon Halong, Gov. Dunleavy releases his proposed budget with a full PFD and a large draw from savings, Alaska's senators both vote in favor of extending ACA subsidies, and a look at rare birds in Sitka ahead of the annual Audubon Society's Christmas Bird Count.

Davis Hovey
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.
