Midday Report: December 11, 2025

On today's Midday Report with host Davis Hovey, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southcentral Alaska is closing its Anchorage locations and ending programs statewide, Cordova Telecom is partnering with GCI to build new fiber optic cables for Alaska, Gov. Dunleavy is preparing his final proposed budget as governor, and longtime Alaska adventurer Dick Griffith died earlier this month.
Davis Hovey was first drawn to Alaska by the opportunity to work for a radio station in a remote, unique place like Nome. More than 7 years later he has spent most of his career reporting on climate change and research, fisheries, local government, Alaska Native communities and so much more.