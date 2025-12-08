Midday Report: December 8, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
State and federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday captured a North Pole man wanted for the fatal shooting of a teenager near Fairbanks. A magnitude 7 earthquake shook Juneau and other towns in Alaska’s northern and central panhandle late Saturday morning. And the state launched a new telehealth service for Alaskans with intellectual and developmental disabilities last month.