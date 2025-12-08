© 2025

Midday Report: December 8, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 8, 2025 at 1:08 PM AKST
Alaska State Troopers and U.S. Marshals arrested 18-year-old Darius Morgan Wednesday at a residence in Fairbanks.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


State and federal law enforcement officers on Wednesday captured a North Pole man wanted for the fatal shooting of a teenager near Fairbanks. A magnitude 7 earthquake shook Juneau and other towns in Alaska’s northern and central panhandle late Saturday morning. And the state launched a new telehealth service for Alaskans with intellectual and developmental disabilities last month.

