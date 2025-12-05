Midday Report: December 5, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was deeply troubled by a report that the military launched a second strike to kill survivors of a suspected drug boat. A federal lab devoted to renewable energy development for a half century has had the word “renewable” stripped from its name. And a federal heating assistance program used by thousands of Alaskans will continue uninterrupted, according to state officials.