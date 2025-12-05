© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 5, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 5, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKST
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she was deeply troubled by a report that the military launched a second strike to kill survivors of a suspected drug boat. A federal lab devoted to renewable energy development for a half century has had the word “renewable” stripped from its name. And a federal heating assistance program used by thousands of Alaskans will continue uninterrupted, according to state officials.

Terry Haines
