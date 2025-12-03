© 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: December 3, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:46 PM AKST
Rep. DeLena Johnson, R-Palmer, speaks during a House Finance Committee meeting on March 28, 2024.
Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media
Rep. DeLena Johnson, R-Palmer, speaks during a House Finance Committee meeting on March 28, 2024.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Friday that John Crowther is his nominee to be Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. Republicans in the Alaska House have a new leader. And a program celebrating Alaska’s storytelling tradition will debut this afternoon on social media, YouTube and the PBS website.

Terry Haines
