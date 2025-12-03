Midday Report: December 3, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Governor Mike Dunleavy announced Friday that John Crowther is his nominee to be Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources. Republicans in the Alaska House have a new leader. And a program celebrating Alaska’s storytelling tradition will debut this afternoon on social media, YouTube and the PBS website.