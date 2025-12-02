Midday Report: December 2, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The use of artificial intelligence for translation, and its implications for tribal data sovereignty. As ConocoPhillips reduces its global workforce, its North Slope employees are considering unionizing. And Aleutian Airways will provide federally subsidized air service to three Western Alaska communities.