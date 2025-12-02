© 2025

620 Egan Way Kodiak, AK 99615
907-486-3181

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.

Midday Report: December 2, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:48 PM AKST
ConocoPhillips’ Alpine facility on the North Slope.
ConocoPhillips’ Alpine facility on the North Slope.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The use of artificial intelligence for translation, and its implications for tribal data sovereignty. As ConocoPhillips reduces its global workforce, its North Slope employees are considering unionizing. And Aleutian Airways will provide federally subsidized air service to three Western Alaska communities.

