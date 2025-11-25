© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 25, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 25, 2025 at 1:12 PM AKST
Capt. Tony Wegrzyn, commander of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation, speaks to reporters during a media availability at the Alaska State Troopers post Nov. 24, 2025, in Fairbanks, Alaska. Wegrzyn said the bureau is funneling resources to the area to help investigate multiple violent crimes that have happened recently in and around Fairbanks.
Patrick Gilchrist/KUAC
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Alaskans are getting sticker shock as they renew their ACA insurance. And Fairbanks is getting a surge of law enforcement help.

Terry Haines
