Midday Report: November 20, 2025

A lawsuit from Alaska’s only Native reservation will proceed over the objections of other Southeast tribes. Alaska State Troopers have redoubled their efforts to locate a North Pole man charged with murder. And drone technology helped speed the process for approving the state’s federal disaster declaration after ex-Typhoon Halong.