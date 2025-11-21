© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 21, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 21, 2025 at 1:09 PM AKST
Amy Meissner, Mother Thought of Everything, 2020. Background photograph by Brian Adams.
(Anchorage Museum)
Amy Meissner, Mother Thought of Everything, 2020. Background photograph by Brian Adams.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The idea of building a road to connect the Yukon and Kuskokwim rivers is getting a fresh look. The Trump administration has a new offshore drilling proposal to offer nearly all of the oceans off Alaska to potential leasing. And the Anchorage Museum has brought together artists, writers and photographers to start a conversation on how to navigate climate change.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
Terry Haines
