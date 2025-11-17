© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 17, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 17, 2025 at 1:03 PM AKST
Evacuees Ally Shangin, her partner Garrett Kashatok and their four daughters – Katelynn, 9, Allyssa, 3, Lola, 2, and Shameka, 11 months – in their room at the Wingate hotel on Nov. 14, 2025.
Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:

Hundreds of evacuees from Western Alaska are staying in Anchorage hotels after last month’s storms destroyed their homes. A controversial mineral exploration project near Haines is changing hands again – just one year after the last shakeup. And totem poles at the Ketchikan Totem Heritage Center are getting a facelift.

