Midday Report: November 17, 2025

Hundreds of evacuees from Western Alaska are staying in Anchorage hotels after last month’s storms destroyed their homes. A controversial mineral exploration project near Haines is changing hands again – just one year after the last shakeup. And totem poles at the Ketchikan Totem Heritage Center are getting a facelift.