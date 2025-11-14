Midday Report: November 14, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
Recovery in the isolated Western Alaska communities slammed by typhoon Halong will be a long process. University of Alaska President Pat Pitney will retire this spring. And three tribal governments and several environmental groups have sued the Trump administration to try to block a deal to build a road from King Cove to Cold Bay.