KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 14, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 14, 2025 at 12:44 PM AKST
University of Alaska President Pat Pitney announced her retirement for May 2026, on Nov. 13, 2025
(Screenshot of UA video announcement)
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Recovery in the isolated Western Alaska communities slammed by typhoon Halong will be a long process. University of Alaska President Pat Pitney will retire this spring. And three tribal governments and several environmental groups have sued the Trump administration to try to block a deal to build a road from King Cove to Cold Bay.

Terry Haines
