Midday Report: November 07, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 7, 2025 at 12:56 PM AKST
Mustached participants at Skagway's September drag bingo.
(Munson/KHNS)
Mustached participants at Skagway's September drag bingo.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


Skagway’s summer drag season finished with its last event in September. Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport is among 40 airports across the country forced to slash air traffic by 10% starting today. And World Central Kitchen is bringing familiar foods to victims of typhoon Halong.

