KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 04, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 4, 2025 at 1:47 PM AKST
Smokestack emissions rise into the air on Feb. 7, 2025, above Golden Heart Plaza in downtown Fairbanks. Snow dusts the statute of the “Unknown First Family” that is the plaza’s centerpiece.
(Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon)
Smokestack emissions rise into the air on Feb. 7, 2025, above Golden Heart Plaza in downtown Fairbanks. Snow dusts the statute of the "Unknown First Family" that is the plaza's centerpiece.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


People who rely on food assistance from SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, could have their electronic benefits cards refilled as soon as this week, thanks to the state. The Environmental Protection Agency said last week that Alaska’s revised plan to improve air quality in the Fairbanks and North Pole is good to go. And communities across Alaska are doing what they can to support the more than one thousand people displaced by Typhoon Halong.

Midday Report
Terry Haines
