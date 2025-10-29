© 2025

Midday Report: October 29, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:45 PM AKDT
HESCO flood barriers line the Mendenhall River.
(Photo by Clarise Larson, Mikko Wilson/KTOO)
HESCO flood barriers line the Mendenhall River.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The State of Alaska cut its payments to districts and municipalities for school construction and renovation projects by roughly 25 to 30 percent this year. Alaska State Troopers are looking for a North Pole man connected to a fatal shooting during a party early Saturday morning in Fairbanks. And Juneau plans to expand its temporary levee along the Mendenhall River, in part by using money originally intended for a new arts and culture center.

