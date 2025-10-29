Midday Report: October 29, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The State of Alaska cut its payments to districts and municipalities for school construction and renovation projects by roughly 25 to 30 percent this year. Alaska State Troopers are looking for a North Pole man connected to a fatal shooting during a party early Saturday morning in Fairbanks. And Juneau plans to expand its temporary levee along the Mendenhall River, in part by using money originally intended for a new arts and culture center.