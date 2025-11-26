© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: November 26, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published November 26, 2025 at 2:21 PM AKST
Vera Starbard poses in a KTOO studio in Juneau on Nov. 24, 2025.
In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


A dispute involving the City of Fairbanks, its firefighters union and the local technical college is complicating a program for training paramedics. Writer and playwright Vera [VEER-uh] Starbard recently clinched her fourth Emmy nomination for the PBS show, Molly of Denali. And Alaska’s Office of Children’s Services pushed back Tuesday on the findings of an audit required by a law meant to reform the state’s foster care system.

