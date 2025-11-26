Midday Report: November 26, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
A dispute involving the City of Fairbanks, its firefighters union and the local technical college is complicating a program for training paramedics. Writer and playwright Vera [VEER-uh] Starbard recently clinched her fourth Emmy nomination for the PBS show, Molly of Denali. And Alaska’s Office of Children’s Services pushed back Tuesday on the findings of an audit required by a law meant to reform the state’s foster care system.