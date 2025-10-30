Midday Report: October 30, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The government shutdown is creating a lot of uncertainty and disruption for Alaska Native communities, and for tribal organizations that administer federal programs. Federal subsidies for rural air travel will continue through at least mid-November despite the government shutdown. And a bill passing through Congress hopes to solidify protections for Alaska Native ivory artists.