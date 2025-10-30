© 2025

KMXT Local Newscast
Midday Report

Midday Report: October 30, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 30, 2025 at 12:54 PM AKDT
An Island Air Cessna Caravan flies toward Old Harbor, a village of about 200 people in the Kodiak Archipelago, July 2, 2024.
Brian Venua/KMXT
An Island Air Cessna Caravan flies toward Old Harbor, a village of about 200 people in the Kodiak Archipelago, July 2, 2024.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The government shutdown is creating a lot of uncertainty and disruption for Alaska Native communities, and for tribal organizations that administer federal programs. Federal subsidies for rural air travel will continue through at least mid-November despite the government shutdown. And a bill passing through Congress hopes to solidify protections for Alaska Native ivory artists.

Terry Haines
