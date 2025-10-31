© 2025

Midday Report: October 31, 2025

By Terry Haines
Published October 31, 2025 at 12:50 PM AKDT
A student reads a land acknowledgment sign in Wasilla High School on Oct. 16, 2025. District officials removed the sign on Oct. 17, 2025, school officials said.
(Amy Bushatz/Mat-Su Sentinel)
A student reads a land acknowledgment sign in Wasilla High School on Oct. 16, 2025. District officials removed the sign on Oct. 17, 2025, school officials said.


In today's Midday Report with host Terry Haines:


The Western Alaska disaster relief effort has moved to its next phase. The government shutdown is delaying funding for a federal heating assistance program, according to the Alaska Department of Health. And land acknowledgment signs and statements honoring Dena'ina and Ahtna people will no longer be used in Mat-Su district schools.

