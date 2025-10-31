Midday Report: October 31, 2025

Kodiak Public Broadcasting Corporation is designated a tax-exempt organization under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. KPBC is located at 620 Egan Way, Kodiak, Alaska. Our federal tax ID number is 23-7422357.
The Western Alaska disaster relief effort has moved to its next phase. The government shutdown is delaying funding for a federal heating assistance program, according to the Alaska Department of Health. And land acknowledgment signs and statements honoring Dena'ina and Ahtna people will no longer be used in Mat-Su district schools.